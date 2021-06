Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, announced he will step down from the post effective July 11. The State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) will confer on a replacement on their meeting on that date. The SREC is meeting today in Tyler, Texas, which is sure to be the talk of what is already a busy agenda. West submitted his letter to the officials committee of the SREC this morning — this move prevents Vice Chairman Cat Parks from taking on the mantle of acting chairman in the meantime.