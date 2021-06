DETROIT – We’ve got a whole lot more of the same ahead of us, but there are a few changes from the ongoing heat, humidity and afternoon storms. We haven’t talked all that much about it, but there will be a solar eclipse Thursday. Before you get too excited, this will be an “annular” solar eclipse, which is derived from the Latin word for ring. So even in spots that see 100% of the eclipse (which won’t be us), the sun will still be a ring around the moon.