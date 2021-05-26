Cancel
Soccer

Gladbach's incredible team goal vs Bremen

newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
The final matchday of the Bundesliga season saw Borussia Mönchengladbach win 4-2 away at Werder Bremen, but it wasn’t enough to climb into the European places.

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online.

Werder Bremen
