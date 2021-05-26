Gladbach's incredible team goal vs Bremen
The final matchday of the Bundesliga season saw Borussia Mönchengladbach win 4-2 away at Werder Bremen, but it wasn’t enough to climb into the European places.
The final matchday of the Bundesliga season saw Borussia Mönchengladbach win 4-2 away at Werder Bremen, but it wasn’t enough to climb into the European places.
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.https://www.newschainonline.com