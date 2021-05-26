Cancel
Drones reveal the havoc in the Congo following volcanic eruption

By David MacQuarrie
dronedj.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith little warning, Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the weekend and torrents of lava spilled into villages. Drones show the chaos of the African eruption. At least 32 people died and more than 500 houses were flattened by the cascading lava. More than a dozen...

dronedj.com
400,000 people flee Goma after warnings of second volcanic eruption

Around 400,000 people have fled the city of Goma and its surroundings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the threat of another volcanic eruption at Mount Nyiragongo looms, a provincial government spokesperson said Friday. Maj. Njike Kaiko Guillaume, spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu, said...
EnvironmentCNN

Volcano erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, killing at least 31 people and forcing 30,000 to flee their homes. An evacuation order has been issued in the city of Goma because of fears that the volcano could erupt again. Mount Nyiragongo is one of several volcanoes...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

61 earthquakes hit Congo after volcanic eruption: report

The Democratic Republic of Congo was hit with 61 earthquakes within a 24-hour period on Saturday, a week after the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 20 years. In a report from the Goma Volcano Observatory (GVO) that was obtained by CNN, officials informed the central...
EnvironmentPhys.org

'Limnic eruption': DR Congo's volcano nightmare

Orders on Thursday to evacuate Goma, a city lying in the shadow of DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo volcano, have shed light on a rare but potentially catastrophic risk—a "limnic eruption," when volcanic activity combined with a deep lake can spew out lethal, suffocating gas. The phenomenon first came to the...
Environmentnewsverses.com

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted over the weekend. That is what it regarded like

A whole bunch of kids are feared lacking or have been separated from their households after Mount Nyiragongo erupted within the jap Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. The United Nations Kids’s Fund (UNICEF) stated Sunday that the kids have been misplaced amid chaos as residents fled the close by metropolis of Goma. Greater than 150 kids have been separated from their households and greater than 170 kids are feared to be lacking, the company stated.
Environmentbaltimoregaylife.com

Tens of thousands of people fled a new volcanic eruption in Goma abroad

The Nyiragongo Volcano, which has a height of 3,470 meters, is one of the most active volcanoes in Africa. The volcano has erupted at least 34 times since the 1980s. Since 2002, the Nyiragongo River has released clouds of ash and gases and often emits lava ruffles into the crater. The volcano erupted again on May 22, but authorities fear it will not stop there. There have been earthquakes in the east of the city, and magma is feared to collect under those neighborhoods and under Lake Kivu.
AfricaInternational Business Times

DR Congo City Empties Over Fears Volcano Could Erupt Again

The eastern DRCongo city of Goma was almost deserted Friday after residents fled following a warning that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano might erupt again. Goma, located on the shore of Lake Kivu, has been on edge since Africa's most active volcano erupted on Saturday, leaving 32 people dead. Scientists monitoring...
EnvironmentVoice of America

Fearing Volcanic Eruption, Thousands Flee Goma in Eastern DRC

GENEVA - U.N. aid agencies say residents of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are fleeing the city in fear of further volcanic eruptions from Mount Nyiragongo. Barely one week has passed since thousands of people in eastern Congo fled to neighboring Rwanda to escape lava flowing down on their towns.
EntertainmentAOL Corp

Watch this intense footage of a drone crashing into an erupting volcano

Nobody likes to lose a drone, but should the tragic event ever occur, you'd at least hope your plucky metal pal would go down in a blaze of glory. That's exactly what happened to filmmaker Joey Helms' DJI FPV drone recently in Iceland, when he decided to send it on a mission to explore Fagradalsfjall — a volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula that was in the process of erupting (the newly opened fissure drew plenty of attention this year).
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

DR Congo president says situation 'under control' after volcano eruption

The situation is "under control" following the eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Saturday after his government mistakenly announced another volcano had erupted. Earlier in the day the DRC's government announced that another volcano had erupted, later admitting it was a false alarm,  The blunder comes as the government is increasingly criticised over a looming humanitarian crisis.
AfricaPosted by
TheStreet

Alight Supports Surge Of Displaced Communities In Rwanda As Democratic Republic Of Congo Reels From Volcano Eruption

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , in collaboration with partner organization, Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI) , is responding to the devastating volcanic eruption that recently took place in the Goma region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as thousands of displaced people enter Rwanda seeking safety. The partner organizations have teams already established in the DRC and Rwanda, making them uniquely positioned to support emergency response efforts on both sides of the border. While Alight's efforts in Rwanda have been focused on creating child friendly spaces, providing protective and WASH services, and also securing mobile latrines, ECI's work in the DRC is centered around supporting local Congolese organizations responding, as well as direct support to one partner establishing and equipping pop-up health clinics to serve all those who've fled Goma for neighboring towns and villages.
Environmentfroggyweb.com

Small eruption recorded at second volcano in eastern Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A small eruption was detected on Saturday at a volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo but was not believed to threaten any inhabited areas, the government said. The eruption at Mount Nyamuragira comes a week after the nearby Mount Nyiragongo erupted, killing...
AfricaMetro International

Thousands flee Goma after Congo warns of possible new eruption

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Thousands of people scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma on Thursday, some picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time. Magma, the molten rock that normally stays beneath the earth’s crust,...
EnvironmentVoice of America

DR Congo Eruption 'False Alarm' as Humanitarian Crisis Mounts

BENI, DR CONGO, - DR Congo's government mistakenly announced Saturday that another volcano had erupted, later admitting it was a false alarm, with the scare coming a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back into life, causing devastation and sparking a mass exodus. The blunder comes as the government is increasingly...
Africawincountry.com

Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Congolese authorities on Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of Goma, a city that has been rocked by hundreds of earthquakes and seen large cracks appear in the earth in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on its doorstep at the weekend. More than...
AfricaPosted by
The Independent

Congo volcano: Warning of fresh eruption triggers mass exodus in Goma

Tens of thousands of residents fled the Congolese city of Goma on Thursday after officials warned of a second volcanic eruption from Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes. Among those fleeing on foot was Alfred Bulangalire, 42, with his wife and four children."The first day, I didn't move because there were no orders, but today it's different," he said. "I know that my shop will be looted, but I have to protect myself and my family.”An eruption on Saturday killed 31 people, destroyed 3,000 houses and left 20,000 people homeless. At least 40 people are missing....