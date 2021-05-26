A season in review: Torino 2020/21

What an obliteration. AC Milan’s game turned into generating a few high danger chances and scoring on all but two of them. By my count, eight different shot attempts measured out as 0.2 expected goals to 0.7 expected goals - which does not include Theo Hernández’s opening goal. If a player struck a ball towards Salvatore Sirigu’s goal frame, it was most likely dangerous or destined to go into the net. That clinical edge led to the highest expected non-penalty expected goal total of the campaign. This attacking fervor combined well with the entire team’s inter-play, which led to the highest team expected assist total of the season, 3.0 expected assists. While Torino FC is far from the most formidable opponent in Serie A, they had put together a slightly more competitive recent run of form. I will never say that Il Toro is a defensive juggernaut - or even decent at defense - they have certainly been better than the consistently shelled team of last season. The Rossoneri deserved to win and won fantastically.