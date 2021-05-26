Cancel
A season in review: Torino 2020/21

By Kevin Pogorzelski
forzaitalianfootball.com
 16 days ago

The 2020/21 campaign will be remembered for Torino attempting to forget a second straight battle with relegation, Toro fans will probably take more pleasure in crosstown rivals Juventus' failing to win a 10th consecutive Scudetto. From the moment the Granata lost to Fiorentina on the opening day, it became a...

forzaitalianfootball.com
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pirlo delighted after 7-0 win at Torino

AC Milan coach Stefano Pirlo was delighted with their 7-0 thrashing of Torino in Turin. A brace from Theo Hernandez, a hat-trick from Ante Rebic and additional goals from Brahim Diaz and Franck Kessie secured another big night in Turin. However, Pioli warned a top four isn't yet secure. “Until...
Soccersempremilan.com

Torino goalkeeper Sirigu’s expletive rant during 7-0 loss to Milan: “I can’t take it anymore”

Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu understandably lost his cool during their 7-0 defeat to AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico last night. It was a memorable night for Milan as they broke all kinds of records, dismantling the Granata just four days after they had put three past Juventus in the same city. The Rossoneri scored seven goals in Serie A for the first time since 12 May 1996 against Cremonese (7-1) and scored seven goals in Serie A away from home for the first time since October 1992 against Fiorentina (7-3).
UEFAsempremilan.com

Overcoming the 3-5-2, diamonds and the Granata’s grave errors: Tactical analysis of Milan’s win over Torino

Another trip to Turin beckoned for Milan after their historic win against Juventus as Milan gained the upper hand in the race for Champions League spot for next season. With Milan and Juve playing simultaneously, Stefano Pioli’s side had the task of winning at the other stadium in Turin, the Stadio Olimpico Grand Torino. Flashbacks of Milan’s 2-0 loss in 2018-19 and 2-1 defeat in 2019-20 haunted fans, but the morale boost after the 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium was enough motivation as an extraordinary 7-0 victory followed.
Soccersempremilan.com

Watch: Highlights of Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz, Rebic and Kessie’s performances vs. Torino

A number of AC Milan players put in excellent performances during last night’s 7-0 win of Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin. We start with Theo Hernandez, who got an 8 out of 10 in our player ratings with the following comment: “If it hadn’t been for Rebic’s hat-trick, Theo would have been the MOTM as he was outstanding from start to finish, taken off after 69 minutes. Scored two lovely goals, one with power and one with finesse, and was important for Milan.”
Soccersempremilan.com

Watch: Theo Hernandez scores with 20-yard thunderbolt to give Milan the lead vs. Torino

Theo Hernandez netted his sixth goal in Serie A this season with an absolute laser of a striker to give Milan an early lead against Torino. In the 18th minute, it was the Rossoneri who took the lead after a period of sustained pressure inside Torino’s defensive third. Some smart play from Brahim Diaz saw the Spaniard lay the ball into the path of the onrushing Theo Hernandez and the full-back hit the sweetest of shots that whistled past Sirigu inside the far post.
Soccersempremilan.com

Torino 0-7 AC Milan: Five things we learned – trio make a statement; defensive duo now immovable

After proving doubters wrong against Juventus, Milan crushed Torino 7-0 as they looked like the clinical side they were in 2020. It was a big morale-boosting win that will help keep the spirits high in the final two games of the season. In terms of changes in the starting XI there were only two differences compared to the game against Juventus. Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Saelemaekers missed the game due to injury and suspension respectively, with Ante Rebic and Samu Castillejo replacing them.
Soccersempremilan.com

Photos: Milan players react to Torino win on social media – “Ever closer to the goal!”

AC Milan recorded a seven-goal margin of victory for the first time in over 60 years last night, running out 7-0 winners against Torino. Goals from Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie (a penalty) had the away side 2-0 up at the break, and the floodgates opened after the interval with Brahim scoring, Theo getting his second and then a 12-minute hat-trick from Ante Rebic.
Soccersempremilan.com

Watch: Tiziano Crudeli hilariously celebrates all seven of Milan’s goals in Torino win

Just like on Sunday night, Tiziano Crudeli was able to celebrate a lot in the DS 7Gold studio as AC Milan ran out big winners in Turin again. Milan absolutely wiped the floor with Torino, beating them 7-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to Theo Hernandez’s rocket strike and a penalty from Franck Kessie, but that was the calm before the storm in many ways. The Diavolo were 4-0 up just after the hour as Brahim Diaz scored and Theo got his second, before a 12-minute hat-trick from Ante Rebic made it 7-0 and completed an astonishing victory.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Probable Milan XI to face Cagliari – just one change from Torino demolition

AC Milan will take to the field against Cagliari on Sunday night looking to win their final home game of the season and take a huge step towards a top four finish. After an incredible four-day stretch in Turin in which Milan dominated both against Juventus (3-0) and Torino (7-0), the team know the Champions League is one step away. MilanNews writes that Stefano Pioli is not thinking of any big surprises and will stick with the formula that has served him well in the last two games.
Soccersempremilan.com

Official: Milan vs. Cagliari starting XIs – one change from Torino win; visitors avoid rotating

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made one change to his starting XI to face Cagliari compared to the team that beat Torino 7-0. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal protected by a back four of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez from right to left. Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will be the midfield double pivot with Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu as the trident behind Ante Rebic, who will look to build on his 12-minute hat-trick in midweek as the centre-forward in Ibrahimovic’s absence.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Rebić nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0

MILAN — Ante Rebić netted a 12-minute hat trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League. Theo Hernández also scored twice as Milan remained level on points with second-place Atalanta, which...
SoccerYardbarker

Torino Manager Nicola Previews the Upcoming Serie A Fixture Against Lazio

After a months-long delay due to a coronavirus-related issue, Lazio and Torino will finally have their scheduled return Serie A fixture, which will take place tomorrow from the Stadio Olimpico. Torino still has not cleared itself from possibly being relegated this season as it stands a mere three points above...
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan Demolish Torino 7-0 Away As Rebic Bags A Hat Trick

AC Milan played their second game in Turin this week against Torino and came away with a massive victory. Milan had not won in Turin since 2012 and came away with a massive 7-0 victory. The victory is the 9th biggest win in the history of the club. The win was an important step to clinching a Champions League place as the Rossoneri now need just one more win to secure a return to Europe’s elite competition.
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio vs Torino: The Projected Starting Lineups

Lazio take on Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Matchday 25 of the 2020/21 Serie A. As it stands in the top flight of Italian football, the Biancocelesti sit in sixth with a record of 21-4D-11L (67 points) and the Granata sit in 17th with a record of 7W-14D-15L (35 points).
SoccerThe Offside

9 Things: TOUCHDOWN, AC Milan vs Torino FC, 7-0

What an obliteration. AC Milan’s game turned into generating a few high danger chances and scoring on all but two of them. By my count, eight different shot attempts measured out as 0.2 expected goals to 0.7 expected goals - which does not include Theo Hernández’s opening goal. If a player struck a ball towards Salvatore Sirigu’s goal frame, it was most likely dangerous or destined to go into the net. That clinical edge led to the highest expected non-penalty expected goal total of the campaign. This attacking fervor combined well with the entire team’s inter-play, which led to the highest team expected assist total of the season, 3.0 expected assists. While Torino FC is far from the most formidable opponent in Serie A, they had put together a slightly more competitive recent run of form. I will never say that Il Toro is a defensive juggernaut - or even decent at defense - they have certainly been better than the consistently shelled team of last season. The Rossoneri deserved to win and won fantastically.