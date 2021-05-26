Cancel
KFC To Triple Global Store Count Amid Chicken Sandwich Wars

By PYMNTS
In the ongoing chicken sandwich wars, Colonel Sanders is leading his brigade into battle. Specifically, Yum! Brands executives announced on Tuesday (May 25) that KFC is looking to triple its international store count from 25,000 to 75,000, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. In fact, the restaurant plans to open a new location every five hours throughout 2021.

