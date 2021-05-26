KFC To Triple Global Store Count Amid Chicken Sandwich Wars

Among the actual wars that have shaped American history and culture, the current battle over chicken sandwiches seems ultimately inconsequential — until you're craving one. Think back to summer 2019, when hopes were high, masks were a novelty and the prospect of dining out did not instill a fear of illness or even death in most American consumers. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, a fast-food chain with four locations in the Capital Region, in mid-August turned to social media to introduce its new chicken sandwich — a slab of fried chicken with pickles, mayonnaise and Cajun seasoning on a bun. It immediately sparked a frenzy for food fiends who thrive on staying abreast of every new dining trend to go viral. As when political strife, military action or pandemics create shortages on gas, milk or flour, the Popeye’s sandwich quickly sold out, and the chain could not keep up with demand.