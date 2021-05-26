Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Penny Briscoe delighted Paralympics athletes will get Covid-19 vaccinations

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2ERr_0aC8eH5v00
Penny Briscoe has vast experience as Britain's Chef de Mission for the Paralympics (PA Archive)

Chef de mission Penny Briscoe says the promise of Covid-19 vaccinations for all British athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympics is “really reassuring news” and a “huge step forward”.

The Government has agreed to cover jabs for those travelling to the Games using vaccines made available through a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and Pfizer.

Around 240 athletes from 19 sports are expected to make up Great Britain’s Paralympic team for the rescheduled event, which is due to take place from August 24 to September 5.

Vaccinations are being offered to all British stakeholders going to the Japanese capital for either the Olympics or Paralympics but are not mandatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNH45_0aC8eH5v00
Penny Briscoe was also Britain's Paralympic Chef de Mission at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 (PA Archive)

Briscoe has welcomed the move, which was confirmed late last week, as details on the roll out are finalised.

“The IOC have done a tremendous job in terms of the relationship that they’ve developed with Pfizer,” she told the PA news agency.

“And certainly questions we’ve had from athletes up until this time were clearly around vaccinations and when might they get vaccinated.

“They’ve been incredibly respectful of the position of the British Government in terms of prioritisation, and quite rightly so.

“The IOC maintained throughout that vaccines wouldn’t be mandated for Games participation but I think this is a huge step forward in terms of the Covid countermeasure tool kit, if you like, and IOC predicting that at least 80 per cent of Games stakeholders will be vaccinated ahead of the Games and that is really reassuring news.

“Obviously the news is pretty hot off the press in terms of IOC and it’s working through the National Olympic Committee to now work out what that roll out looks like, and obviously working with the British Government as well.

“We are just biding our time to understand what that’s going to look like. But it’s definitely very positive.”

Coronavirus continues to dominate the build up to both the Olympics, scheduled for July 23 to August 8, and the Paralympics.

Infection rates have been rising across Japan, while opposition to the events is growing amid a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo.

The IOC maintained throughout that vaccines wouldn't be mandated for Games participation but I think this is a huge step forward in terms of the Covid countermeasure tool kit, if you like

Briscoe, who was in the host city when the pandemic took hold last year, is mindful of the “fear” among the Japanese public and understands the concerns but is confident the Games can be delivered safely.

“I am following the lead and I trust very much my organising committee colleagues and colleagues at the IOC and at the IPC (International Paralympic Committee),” she said.

“They are with their sleeves rolled up, working through the very fine detail of delivering a Games in the midst of a global pandemic.

“And I think John Coates from IOC, as well as Thomas Bach (IOC president), talked about their confidence in being able to deliver the Games environment within Japan, despite the prevalence of Covid.

“We’ve seen around the world that sporting events have been able to be delivered successfully against that Covid backdrop.

“We are in regular communication with our colleagues at the embassy in Tokyo as well and it’s really important that we recognise and respect the current views and we are very mindful that there is a lobby against the Games taking place.

“We’ve been in really challenging times in the UK and we are empathetic with how the Japanese are feeling. It’s a feeling of fear, a feeling of uncertainty. And I think through uncertainty and fear the lobby has obviously generated some energy.

“But what’s important now is to be able to demonstrate – and I think the organising committee can do that very well – the success and the safety of delivering the diving test event, the athletics test event, the world triathlon union series event in Yokohama just 10 days ago.

“It’s being really respectful of our Japanese hosts but our Japanese hosts are also the organising committee who are telling us the Games will be safe and secure, the Games will be successful.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Great Britain#Chef De Mission#British#The Tokyo Paralympics#Japanese#The British Government#Ipc#Pa#Athletes#Mission Penny Briscoe#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Ioc President#Games Participation#Games Stakeholders#Time#Infection Rates#Jabs#Yokohama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Brisbane set to be awarded 2032 Olympic Games

Brisbane is poised to be confirmed as the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games next month. The International Olympic Committee’s members will take the final decision at the IOC Session on July 21 in Tokyo, after the organisation’s executive board proposed Brisbane as Games hosts on Thursday. The Australian...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Steph Twell reassured about the safety of Team GB athletes in Tokyo

Steph Twell believes Team GB have already proved they can guarantee athletes’ safety against coronavirus in Tokyo. The 31-year-old is preparing to run the marathon at the Olympics which start in Japan next month. Twell has already collected her kit and, ahead of her third Olympics, believes the protocols in...
Sportschatsports.com

Olympic refugee team of 29 athletes named for Tokyo Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics has 29 athletes competing in 12 sports. The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.
Worldsemoball.com

Coe urges persuading Japan that Tokyo Olympics will be safe

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- Olympic sports must do more to persuade Japanese people about how much work they have done to organize a safe Tokyo Games, athletics leader Sebastian Coe said on Tuesday. Public opinion in Japan consistently maintains canceling the Olympics that open on July 23. This is despite...
Worlddallassun.com

Paralympics: Shuttler Krishna Nagar, 2 others qualify

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian para-badminton player Krishna Nagar (SH6) along with Pramod Bhagat (SL3) and Tarun Dhillon(SL4) have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics. All three secured their respective places for the Tokyo Paralympics by virtue of their present impressive BWF world rankings. "I am very happy today....
Sportsinsidethegames.biz

Six refugee judokas "living our dream" after Tokyo 2020 selection

Six judokas are set to fulfil their dreams when they represent the Olympic Refugee Team (EOR) at this year’s Tokyo 2020 Games. Popole Misenga, who is originally from Democratic Republic of the Congo before seeking political asylum in Brazil, is poised to make his second appearance at the Games after featuring at Rio 2016.
Sportsolympics.com

IOC Executive Board proposes change to boost athlete representation

In line with discussions held two weeks ago at the 10th International Athletes’ Forum, the IOC Executive Board (EB) today decided to propose an amendment to the Olympic Charter to strengthen the role of athletes. According to information collected from National Olympic Committees (NOCs), 162 of them have an Athletes’...
Sportsbwfbadminton.com

Aram Mahmoud Makes the Cut for Tokyo 2020

Syria-born badminton player Aram Mahmoud has been selected as one of 29 members of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team to compete at Tokyo 2020. The team was selected from among the refugee athletes currently supported by the IOC through the Olympic Scholarships for Refugee Athletes programme. Mahmoud’s inclusion in the team makes him the first badminton player to be participating at the Olympics as part of the IOC Refugee Team.
Worldsemoball.com

Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- Brisbane will be offered as the 2032 Olympics host for International Olympic Committee members to confirm in Tokyo next month. IOC president Thomas Bach said after an executive board meeting Brisbane can be awarded hosting rights at a July 21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening.
Sportsdailymagazine.news

India's Olympic team to be fully vaccinated: sports chief

India's Olympic contingent will be fully vaccinated by early July ahead of their journey to Tokyo for the Games, the country's top sports official Narinder Batra told AFP. India will send nearly 200 athletes, coaches and support staff to the Tokyo Games scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 after last year's event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-IOC executive board proposes Brisbane as hosts of 2032 Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee’s executive board proposed the Australian city of Brisbane on Thursday to host the 2032 summer Olympics and the choice will be put to a vote next month. Brisbane had been the preferred host, chosen in February, and the board’s proposal now goes...
Sportskshb.com

IOC: 80% of athletes to be vaccinated by start of Tokyo Olympics

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee held a virtual press conference to convey further details and figures concerning the vaccination of athletes while elaborating on the IOC’s efforts to ensure health and safety before the Olympic games are set to take place in Tokyo on July 23. International Olympic Committee...