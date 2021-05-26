Ruben Neves Could Go For Cut-Price This Summer

After the recent departure of Georgino Wijnaldum, Liverpool could be looking to replace the Dutch midfielder as his absence will undoubtedly leave a hole in Liverpool's squad going into next season. A long time target for the Reds who could become linked with Jurgen Klopp's side once again is Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Neves has been linked with several top clubs in England and around Europe including Liverpool and Manchester City for many seasons now. A move to Manchester City has never materialised but the Portuguese midfielder has remained impressive for Wolves since his arrival in 2014 and has played a major role in their promotion back up to the Premier League and their impressive spells within the Europa League.

According to The Athletic, Wolves will look to try offload the Portuguese international for a cut-price of around 35 million euros in order to fund a rebuild. After the announcement that manager Nuno Espirito Santos would depart the club at the end of the season, Wolves look like they will be entering another transitional period.

One member of Liverpool's staff who has been a big admirer of Neves for some time is Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who coached the midfielder whilst at Porto. Speaking to O Jogo in 2019 about the player Ljinders said; “I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism. I know what he gives to the team and this type of player always interests us."

Liverpool have a good relationship with Wolves from previous deals like the signing of Diogo Jota for the Reds and the departure of Ki-Jana Hoever, who went the other direction.

Since arriving at Molineux, Ruben Neves has made 176 appearances, scoring 20 goals. He is a very different player to Gini Wijnaldum but would still add a positive dimension to Jurgen Klopp's squad. There has been no concrete interest for the midfielder as of yet, but for the apparent cut-price Wolves will accept, it would be hard for Liverpool not to keep Neves on their radar.