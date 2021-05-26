Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Attorney General Hunter announces resignation

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 2021-05-26

Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general effective June 1. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Attorneys#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Leads Challenge at SCOTUS Related to Hobbs

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed an amicus curiae brief Monday in the U.S. Supreme Court with 22 states signing on, demanding the court overrule a decision by the Sixth Circuit allowing state officials to surrender in lawsuits challenging state laws they don’t want to defend. The move comes as Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is refusing to appeal adverse decisions striking down Arizona’s elections laws.
Politicsakbizmag.com

Attorney General Taylor Appoints Alloway as Solicitor General for Civil Appeals

Attorney General Treg Taylor appointed Jessie Alloway to the position of Solicitor General for Civil Appeals. In this role, Alloway serves as the state’s chief appellate lawyer for civil appeals and supervises the Opinions, Appeals, and Ethics Section of the Alaska Department of Law. Alloway joined the Alaska Department of...
Kansas Statetelegraphherald.com

Former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller dies

WICHITA, Kan. — Former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller, who gained notoriety for several law enforcement stunts during nearly 50 years in law enforcement, has died. Miller died Friday at his home in Mesa, Ariz. He was 92. His son, Marty Miller, attributed the death to old age. During his...
PoliticsBelgrade News

How Austin Knudsen is flipping the script of attorney general

Lawyers, like members of other professions, tend to have overarching standards, both codified and unspoken, about how to do their jobs. Pursue truth. Protect your client. Be overly prepared for questions. Inherently, attorneys argue their cases within an established legal framework that they’re sworn to uphold. As the Montana State...
Politicslosalamosreporter.com

Attorney General Announces Guilty Verdicts For Former Taxation & Revenue Cabinet Sec. Demesia Padilla

Attorney General Balderas announced Friday that jurors in the Thirteenth Judicial District found former Taxation and Revenue Department Cabinet Secretary Demesia Padilla guilty of two felony counts. Jurors found beyond a reasonable doubt that Padilla stole over $25,000 from Harold’s Grading and Trucking, a Bernalillo business, while she was also acting as cabinet secretary. Padilla acquired this money by surreptiotusly linking her personal credit card to the business’ checking account.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Assistant Attorney General apologizes for “uncivil” email

SALT LAKE CITY — Assistant Attorney General Steve Wuthrich has apologized for sending an expletive-laden email to Salt Lake City Council member and candidate for re-election, Darin Mano. Wuthrich issued the following apology. Last Saturday I was awakened from a nap and reacted with undue anger based solely on the...
Iowa Statefox42kptm.com

Iowa Attorney General releases report on clergy abuse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Attorney General has released a report on sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the state. Work to compile that report began back in 2018, after a similar report was released by Pennsylvania's Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Tom Miller says he met with Iowa's four...
Arizona StateAZFamily

Lacy Cooper launches campaign for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former state and federal prosecutor announced her run to become Arizona's next Attorney General. In a news release, campaign officials cited Lacy Cooper's 15 years of public service and detailed her focus on what she considers failed federal immigration policies. "I can’t sit back while the state I love is suffering so greatly from the consequences of the federal government’s failure to prioritize public safety,” Cooper said in a statement.
PoliticsGreensburg Daily News

Attorney General Rokita releases Parents Bill of Rights

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a Parents Bill of Rights, providing a roadmap for Hoosier parents and caregivers to exercise their legal right to have a voice in their children’s education. “Education policy and curriculum should reflect the values of Indiana families while meeting the mandatory requirements set forth...
Florida Stateflarecord.com

FLORIDA OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Moody Encourages Support of Law Enforcement in Recognition of National Safety Month

Florida Office of the Attorney General issued the following announcement on June 8. This National Safety Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging Floridians to take a proactive approach to personal safety and to support law enforcement officers working to protect their communities. Law enforcement officers are on the frontlines every day risking their well-being for the safety of others. To help officers in this mission, Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to take steps to increase personal safety.
Public SafetyPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

NY Attorney General Warns of Return of Utility Scam

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning residents about another surge in telephone scams. The scammers are impersonating a utilities customer service representative urging people to buy gift cards and call back with the serial number to pay what they claim is a delinquent bill. While these types...
Politicswvih.com

Attorney General Challenges Parole Board Rule

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has challenged a new state parole board rule. His lawsuit claims the policy gives “the worst of the worst” a second chance at having life-in-prison sentences cut short. The rule applies to dozens of inmates, including convicted murderers. Cameron filed the lawsuit Friday in Laurel...
Hardin County, KYwnky.com

Attorney General Cameron announces investigation, prosecution by his office results in conviction of Hardin County man, woman for defrauding medicaid

FRANKFORT, Ky.– Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced an investigation and prosecution by his Medicaid Fraud Unit resulted in the conviction of Cameron Johnson (37) and Latonya Johnson (40) for defrauding the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid). As an employee of Medicaid, Cameron Johnson together with Latonya Johnson, a representative...
Montana Statedojmt.gov

Attorney General Knudsen Announces Appointments to the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen today announced appointments to the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force. The task force’s main goals are to break down jurisdictional barriers and identify causes that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous persons. During the 2021 legislative session, Knudsen supported Representative Sharon Stewart-Peregoy’s House...
PoliticsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Collusive settlements by the attorney general prohibited in budget

RALEIGH — Ushered in, not by law, but by lawsuit settlement, North Carolina’s COVID-related changes to voting rules in 2020 are viewed as either a fix or a failure. Republican state senators are of the latter opinion, as evidenced by their inclusion of language prohibiting such “collusive settlements” by the attorney general in Senate Bill 105, slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Friday morning.
Pierre, SDSioux City Journal

Attorney general objects to cameras in court at his trial

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's attorney general wants to keep cameras and audio recording devices out of the courtroom when he goes on trial in connection with the death of a man along a Hyde County highway. Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to his driving the night...