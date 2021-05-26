Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Things To Do This Summer In Rochester, NY

By Visit Rochester Staff
visitrochester.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, NY is filled with fun activities that will have you out exploring this summer. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your summer bucket list. Cumming Nature Center | Genesee Country Village & Museum Nature Center | Rochester + Monroe County Parks. 3....

www.visitrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#Outdoor Fitness#Art History#Photography#Erie County#Bike Brewery#Monroe County#Ice Cream Abbott#Public Art Scene 16#Explore Rochester#Fun#Cruise#Boat#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Wayne County, NYWUHF

Bird watchers flock to Montezuma Audubon Center

Savannah, N.Y. — About an hour east of Rochester in Wayne County, the Montezuma Audubon Center is open for guests to enjoy nature and wildlife. Located on hundreds of acres of wetlands north of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refugee, the center is home to approximately 300 species of birds and other animals.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

City of Rochester to hold virtual Town Hall for restaurant owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Restaurant owners and managers in the City of Rochester Monday will be talking recovery from the pandemic with a city-led group focused on just that. The "Jumpstarting ROC Pandemic Recovery team will host a virtual Town Hall meeting with local restaurants, the goal is to talk about the city's pandemic recovery efforts and its effect on the industry.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Housing Market Madness: Many hot spots in the Finger Lakes Region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking to buy or sell a home right now, you know the real estate market is crazy. In some cases, sellers are getting $40,000, $50,000 even $60,000 over their asking price. Buyers are waiving home inspections and other contingencies, in some cases, not even touring a house in-person before making an offer.
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport collaborating with Rochester Latino Theatre Company

With all due respect to Tom Wolfe, sometimes you can go home again. This fall, Stephanie Paredes (Class of 2004) will return to the SUNY Brockport campus to direct the Mainstage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful by Tony Award®-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights) for the Department of Theatre and Music Studies. Paredes, co-founder of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company (RLTC), recently directed “Coffee Card” as part of the virtual Festival of Ten: Revisited. The Hudes play, an occasionally comic drama about family, forgiveness, and fortitude, takes place in Philadelphia’s Latinx community. Performances are currently scheduled for October 2021.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Houses of worship prepare to expand capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Wednesday of this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo says houses of worship will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as worshippers can continue to maintain six feet of social distancing. New York State is still following CDC social distancing guidance, which says people...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

RTS to launch new bus schedule Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) —Heads up if you take the bus, as Regional Transit Service Monday officially will launch its new bus schedule. The move is a part of the "Re-Imagine RTS program." RTS says the new plan offers more trips on routes that are most popular with riders. 10 routes...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Good Question: When will they finish removing the old toll booths?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— This story is about road construction happening on the Thruway. And no, we’re not talking about the new cashless tolls themselves, this is all about the old toll plazas that are no longer needed since the thruway went automatic and cashless last fall. Kathleen asked News10NBC’s Brennan...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Live music returns to the Little Theatre

Rochester, N.Y (WHAM) - Live music has returned to The Little Theatre. The recently-reopened movie house will host concerts every Sunday and Wednesday night through June 16th. Hanna PK kicked off the concert schedule tonight. For $5, guests get a ticket and a voucher for concessions at the cafe. More...
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Rochester as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester: 1. 1431 Mt Hope Ave (585) 271-5031; 2. 525 Spencerport Rd (585) 247-0170; 3. 2100 Monroe Ave (585) 461-3995; 4. 2580 E Henrietta Rd (585) 321-2581; 5. 3750 Mt Read Blvd (585) 581-5101; 6. 2709 Chili Ave (585) 426-2991; 7. 335 Westfall Rd 585-471-6916; 8. 1000 N Clinton Ave 585-544-8210; 9. 535 Portland Ave 585-266-5930; 10. 605 Titus Ave 585-544-7280; 11. 1792 Goodman St N 585-467-4422; 12. 1567 Penfield Rd 585-586-8857; 13. 720 East Ridge Road 585-266-8994; 14. 3535 Mt Read Blvd 585-360-1500; 15. 665 Long Pond Rd 585-210-4701; 16. 3122 Monroe Ave 585-485-6459; 17. 1829 Chili Ave 585-957-9946; 18. 1433 Culver Rd 585-288-3000; 19. 101 Pattonwood Dr 585-342-0705; 20. 670 Thurston Rd 585-436-1430; 21. 437 Lyell Ave 585-647-2784; 22. 565 Monroe Ave 585-244-1711; 23. 792 W Main St 585-235-2726; 24. 1490 Lake Ave 585-458-2260; 25. 4433 Dewey Ave 585-865-8890; 26. 1575 Mt Hope Ave 585-417-4131; 27. 1650 Elmwood Ave 585-244-2160; 28. 430 Spencerport Rd 585-247-1710; 29. 1659 Penfield Rd 585-419-0560; 30. 1200 Marketplace Dr 585-292-6000; 31. 2150 Chili Ave 585-429-9640; 32. 1490 Hudson Ave 585-266-2000; 33. 3800 Dewey Ave 585-957-7382;
Rochester, NYMPNnow

Over 20 great places to enjoy a beer outside in Rochester, surrounding area

One of our favorite activities during this pandemic has been to find a safe and inviting spot outdoors to enjoy a beer and some fresh air. Even though we've been separated from each other, it allowed my wife and I to feel like we were still connecting with people. I also learned that western New Yorkers like to enjoy a beer outside regardless of the temperature. We had some great outdoors hangs.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Rochester band Roses & Revolutions releases new single

Grab another cup of coffee and celebrate the new single Coffee. It is by the Rochester band "Roses & Revolutions." It's made up of longtime collaborators Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt. "During COVID we took the time to really write and get a lot of music done, and in that...