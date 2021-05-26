Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Traffic Alerts: May 26

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIqb3_0aC8drSw00

12:29 p.m.

A crash with serious injuries has shut down the eastbound lanes of Hancock Bridge Parkway near SE 3rd Place in Cape Coral. Police said drivers should seek an alternate route for the next several hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ISdU_0aC8drSw00
Courtesy of Jessica King
Fort Myers, FL
