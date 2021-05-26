Traffic Alerts: May 26
12:29 p.m.
A crash with serious injuries has shut down the eastbound lanes of Hancock Bridge Parkway near SE 3rd Place in Cape Coral. Police said drivers should seek an alternate route for the next several hours.
