Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Friends: The Reunion': A Meandering Trip Down Memory Lane

NewsTimes
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMidway through Friends: The Reunion, the six Friends stars are sitting on the recreated set of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, recalling the strange moment in their lives when Friends exploded from successful sitcom into world-dominating pop-culture phenomenon. “No one was going through what we were going through,” observes David Schwimmer. “Our family couldn’t relate. Our friends — our closest friends — couldn’t relate. They were there for us, but the only people who really knew what it was like were the other five.”

www.newstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Mckeon
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Louis Mandylor
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Beckham
Person
Kit Harington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Lane#Parks And Rec#Friends#Seinfeld#Warnermedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesarcamax.com

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends star Matthew Perry’s ‘slurred’ speech in reunion preview was ‘due to emergency dental surgery’

The reason for Matthew Perry’s “slurred” speech in a preview of the Friends reunion episode has been explained.Shortly after the release of a promo video, which teased the cast’s first televised reunion since the show ended in 2004, viewers highlighted that the Chandler Bing actor was speaking in a slurred manner.At one stage, it also seemed that he was on the verge of dozing off during the interview.Many expressed their concern for Perry, 51, on Twitter – however, a source has now revealed the reason behind his behaviour.According to a source close to the star, the actor needed emergency...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Er, Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant on Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Jennifer Aniston: I had no idea before the HBO Max reunion that Matthew Perry was suffering internally while filming Friends

"I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture (that) was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," Aniston said Thursday on the Today show. "(But it) makes a lot of sense.” During the HBO Max reunion, Perry said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the studio audience didn’t laugh at his jokes as Chandler while the show taped. “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Feuding Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

It is estimated that 29% of the country has tuned in to watch the Friends reunion. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston came back together to chat about the legacy of the 90s sitcom. However, one tabloid is reporting Cox had an issue with her lack of screen time compared to her TV show best friend Aniston. Gossip Cop investigates.
TV SeriesLake County News

‘Friends’ takes a nostalgic trip; Ovation TV preview

Running on NBC for 10 seasons and a total of 236 episodes, “Friends” gained acclaim as a sitcom about the lives of six close friends in their 20s and 30s living and working in Manhattan. On HBO Max, the six primary cast members return after seventeen years for “Friends: The...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?. According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Attention fans! the “Friends” reunion is not over

On May 27 it premiered in HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion”, the episode of the sitcom that brought the six original actors together for the first time in 17 years and the good news for fans is that the reunion did not end. This Thursday, new images of the cast were revealed along with James Corden as part of a segment for his television show from Warner Studios.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With ‘Disgraced’ Jimmy Kimmel

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates. Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” after Kimmel was caught in a blackface scandal. Last year, it was revealed Kimmel had worn blackface and used the N-word in various comedy sketched in the 1990s.
TV Showsimdb.com

Friends Reunion: The One Where the Cast Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

What, you thought we’d seen the last of the Friends reunion?. Three weeks after HBO Max’s buzzed-about special, James Corden revealed additional footage with the cast filmed exclusively for CBS’ Late Late Show — including a sort of Carpool Karaoke segment. More from TVLineNCIS: Hawai'i Kicks Off Production With Traditional...
TV Seriestheknightnews.com

Friends reunion review: Could it be any more nostalgic?

Seventeen years after the finale aired, the six stars of “Friends” came together for a long-awaited reunion that premiered on HBOMax. The cast of the iconic sitcom met on the set of their show to reminisce about the ten seasons that kick-started their careers. The special is nearly two hours of nostalgia, filled with table reads, interviews, and a few inside-scoop stories from filming the show.