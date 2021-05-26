Ford House is back, bigger and better than before

This story is part of an occasional series about historic preservation in metro Detroit’s historic communities. In French, the name Grosse Pointe means ‘large point.’ The area on the southeast side of Michigan is split into five different cities, Grosse Pointe Park, City of Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Farms, and Grosse Pointe Shores. In its beginning, and much like in the neighboring areas, the land of the Grosse Pointes was swampy, but French settlers soon realized that under the mud was a thick layer of clay.