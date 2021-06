This piece was submitted by UCSD student Benjamin Zaghi. I would like to preface my article by thanking The UCSD Guardian for providing their viewership full transparency with regards to the previous op-ed relating to the Arab-Israel conflict. I believe it is imperative that students have a clear and holistic understanding of a story before delving deep into an article, especially an opinion piece. Unfortunately, the UC San Diego community has been subjected to a plethora of misinformation which has instigated the spread of bigotry across campus, sometimes under the cloak of justice. One such example is Zara Irshad’s “revised” op-ed that contains many factual errors and projects a one-sided narrative.