SPIDER-MAN 3: 10 Must-See New Pieces Of Concept Art/BTS Photos Reveal A VERY Different Venom

Right from the start, it’s obvious that Venom is not the ideal roommate, but he does try since as it’s seen the symbiote is making breakfast…kind of. But living with a voice in your head that belongs to an alien that inhabits your body can’t be easy as Eddie Brock would easily attest to given his facial expressions at the beginning of the trailer. But since the main thrust of the sequel is the fact that Carnage is coming, one has to ask just how this is going to happen since we haven’t seen Eddie incarcerated at any point, which is how the Carnage symbiote came to bond with Cletus Kasady, who was Brock’s cellmate when Venom returned to bond again with Brock. The symbiote left its spawn, Carnage, in the cell with Kasady, and never told Brock about it since Venom considered its spawn to be no big deal. The problem was that Carnage would go on to bond with Cletus by inserting itself into his bloodstream, creating a stronger bond that made Cletus nearly impossible to kill unless every part of him was eradicated. It’s not hard to think of why Carnage would feel that Venom was a worthy target, but the fact is that the symbiote, and Kasady, were a better match since they were both all about the act of murder and mayhem, meaning that they didn’t work against each other at times as Eddie and Venom did. As a result, Carnage, despite being crazed and out for blood most times, is far more cohesive and tends to have a far easier time when it comes to reaction times and the sheer intensity that the duo can operate with. In other words, Cletus and Carnage don’t care about anyone around them, they’re just out to mess stuff up and kill people when the mood strikes them.