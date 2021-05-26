Cancel
SPIDER-MAN 3: 10 Must-See New Pieces Of Concept Art/BTS Photos Reveal A VERY Different Venom

By JoshWilding
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man 3 was released in 2007 to mostly negative reviews, and one of the biggest issues fans had with the movie was the portrayal of Venom, a beloved and iconic character from the comic books. Played by Topher Grace, director Sam Raimi being forced by producer Avi Arad to shoehorn...

Avi Arad
Topher Grace
Todd Mcfarlane
Sam Raimi
