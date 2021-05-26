Dunkin Donuts Coffee Coupon | Makes Bagged Coffee $5.99

Scouting Report: Making cold brew should be easy. Finally, with this carafe in my fridge, I have it on tap whenever I want a glass. The thing I love most about the Ovalware Airtight RJ3 is how beautiful it looks. I mean, it looks like a beaker you might find from Science class but in a cool, mad scientist kind of way. But beyond being aesthetically pleasing, it also has the substance to back it up. To use it, all you do is coarsely grind about 85 grams of coffee and add it to the included stainless steel filter. After using this filter for almost a year, I can say it’s actually rust-proof, unlike some others I’ve tried, and doesn’t transmit its metallic taste, either. Then, pop the filter into the carafe, fill the carafe with water, and let it sit in the fridge for about 12 hours. That might seem like a long time, but if you make it around 7PM it’s ready right when you wake up. Take the filter out and pour some over ice—it’ll be the best coffee you’ve had in a while.