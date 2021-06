Miller Costello listens during a court hearing on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Ogden. Costello and Brenda Emile are charged with aggravated murder in the death of their 3-year-old daughter. A judge on Thursday set trial to begin Aug. 1, 2022. (Sarah Welliver) OGDEN — The trial for an Ogden couple whose deceased 3-year-old daughter was found so malnourished that police compared her to a Holocaust victim is set to happen two years later than originally planned, in large part because of the pandemic.