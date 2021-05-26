There Is 'No Chance' That Liverpool Sign Ozan Kabak

It looks like it's the end of the road for Ozan Kabak at Liverpool. The young centre back has been a fan favourite since joining but recent reports are now claiming there is 'no chance' of him signing for Liverpool permanently.

Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano who broke the news said previously that Liverpool were still open to signing Kabak but not for his option to buy which was €18m. It is thought Liverpool were trying to negotiate a lower price with FC Schalke.

Romano also claims that Schalke are going to have to sell Kabak due to their financial issues after relegation and clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are interested in the 21-year-old, who played 13 times for Liverpool this season.

Reports earlier in the week claimed that Leicester City and RB Leipzig were interested in Kabak but Fabrizio hasn't mentioned any clubs by name yet.

Ozan Kabak battling with Richarlison

It seems like Liverpool are just going to let Kabak go without a fight which is disappointing since he has shown promise to be a great centre back in the future.

Since joining, Ozan has been very open about the fact he loves playing for Liverpool and saying he has watched us since he was young. He also doesn't hide that fact that Virgil van Dijk is a massive inspiration to him.

Fabrizio Romano also said that the reason Liverpool aren't activating their option to buy is because in the coming hours they are going to activate Ibrahima Konate's release clause.

It's going to be a shame to see such a nice lad leave the club but we're sure all Liverpool fans will wish Ozan Kabak the best for his future and hopefully he turns into the player we all know he can be.