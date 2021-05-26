Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Activist Hedge Fund Accuses Exxon of Delaying Vote to Avoid Proxy Fight Loss

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Engine No. 1 accused Exxon Mobil of "using corporate machinery for its own purpose rather than that of shareholders" after the oil company announced a one-hour recess during an annual shareholder meeting so that it can continue to count votes that will decide the board's makeup.

money.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Exxon Mobil#Proxy Fight#Shareholder Meeting#Activist Shareholders#Reuters#Board Change#Reporting#Company#Corporate Machinery#Face#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyFast Company

The inside story of how tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 reshaped Exxon’s board

The board of ExxonMobil, the largest oil company in the United States, includes the CEO of Merck and the former CEO of Caterpillar. They now have some new colleagues: three board members that the fossil fuel company didn’t want—and who plan to push for a coherent plan to address climate change. That’s thanks to Engine No. 1, a hedge fund that didn’t even exist a year ago.
Economyz-lane.com

Exxon Mobil Defeated by Activist Investor Engine No. 1

Wall Street has seen its share of strange bedfellows, but a recent alliance of investors that took on Exxon Mobil was unprecedented. Last week, an activist investor successfully waged a battle to install three directors on the board of Exxon with the goal of pushing the energy giant to reduce its carbon footprint. The investor, a hedge fund called Engine No. 1, was virtually unknown before the fight.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) says shareholders are expected to elect nine ExxonMobil nominees and three Engine No. 1 nominees

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ExxonMobil today updated preliminary results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. Based on estimates by the company's proxy solicitor, shareholders are expected to elect nine ExxonMobil nominees and three Engine No. 1 nominees.
Businessnewsverses.com

Activist agency Engine No. 1 claims third Exxon board seat

A 3rd Exxon board seat has been claimed by Engine No. 1, the activist agency that is been focusing on the oil large over its dependence on fossil fuels, the corporate stated in an announcement Wednesday. The announcement, which continues to be primarily based on preliminary outcomes, follows the upstart...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Activists get a seat at Exxon's boardroom table

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A historically bad day for Big Oil could turn into a "watershed moment" in the climate crisis, said Sam Meredith at CNBC. A stunning "confluence of events" last week saw a string of boardroom and courtroom defeats for three oil giants within hours of each other. The first came when a tiny activist hedge fund that has been pushing ExxonMobil to pivot away from fossil fuels managed to unseat at least two board members of the company. The long-shot victory for Engine No. 1, which holds just a 0.02 percent stake in Exxon, was not the only sign of the "waning patience of investors pushing for much faster action" on climate change. Shareholders of Chevron also voted overwhelmingly to "push the company to reduce its carbon footprint." The same day, "a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030." This is "the first time in history a company has been legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Agreement."
EconomyTimes Union

Thomas Friedman: The little hedge fund that could

Since the 1990s, the wisest oil-producing countries and companies have regularly reminded themselves of the oil patch adage that the Stone Age did not end because we ran out of stones; it ended because we invented bronze tools. When we did, stone tools became worthless — even though there were still plenty on the ground.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Activist Hedge Fund Takes Huge Stake in Dropbox

Elliott Management has acquired a significant stake in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), according to a report in The Wall Street Journal citing "people familiar with the matter." The activist hedge fund told Dropbox executives that it's the company's largest shareholder, excluding CEO Drew Houston. That suggests Elliott Management has acquired a position of more than 10% in the file-sharing service provider.
Industryexpressnews.com

Shakeup continues at Exxon with activist investor joining board

A third nominee of an activist investor will join Exxon Mobil’s board, giving Engine No. 1 almost a quarter of the 13-member board that oversees the nation’s largest oil company. Alexander Karsner, an energy venture capitalist nominated by the climate-minded hedge fund, will join Engine No. 1 directors Gregory Goff...
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
Marketsbloomberglaw.com

Hedge Fund Avoids Arbitration in Cryptocurrency Securities Suit

A Hong Kong-based investment fund doesn’t have to arbitrate claims alleging violations of U.S. securities law by Mobile Gaming Technologies Inc. because it only agreed to arbitrate with the company’s subsidiary CashBet, a California appellate court said. Newstyle Capital Investment Management Ltd., which has offices in Menlo Park, Calif., purchased...
Businesstexasstandard.org

Activist Hedge Fund Grabs Two Seats On Exxon Mobil’s Board Of Directors

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. saw a major shakeup in the boardroom last week, with a new activist investor group called Engine No. 1 grabbing two spots on the company’s board of directors. The hedge fund has been targeting Exxon since December with its “Reenergize Exxon” campaign, pushing the company to rethink its business strategy in a time when green energy and climate activism is becoming increasingly mainstream.
Economywealthmanagement.com

Fresh From Exxon Victory, Engine No. 1 Now Plots Activist ETF

(Bloomberg) -- The tiny activist fund that recently won at least two seats on Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board is setting its sights on a new challenge -- the $6.3 trillion ETF industry. Engine No. 1, which shocked investors and analysts last week by taking the board positions at Exxon’s annual...