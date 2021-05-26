SWEET TOOTH Review; "A Wholly Enjoyable, Family-Friendly Comic Book TV Series"
With Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. attached as an executive producer, Sweet Tooth - an adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series of the same name and developed by Jim Mickle - has received more attention than it otherwise might have done. That's certainly not a bad thing, though, because it would be a mistake to overlook what quickly proves to be an entertaining and surprisingly timely story that's vastly better than some of Netflix's other comic book TV shows (here's looking at you, Jupiter's Legacy).www.comicbookmovie.com