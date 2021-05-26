Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Elliot Resnick, Jewish Press editor who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6, to be replaced

By Shira Hanau
JTA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Elliot Resnick, the editor of a politically conservative Jewish newspaper who was identified among the crowd that breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, is out of the job. Shlomo Greenwald, a grandson of the founders of The Jewish Press who has worked at the weekly paper...

www.jta.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Jewish Agency For Israel#Political Editor#Senior Editor#Us Capitol#Jta#The Jewish Press#Orthodox Jewish#Arabs#Knesset#Mr Resnick#Jewish Press History#Rabbi Meir Kahane#April#Gay Marchers#Religious Freedom#Racist Views#Community#America#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
AdvocacyPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Denying the reality of Jan. 6 attack

Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, recently voted against the appointment of a panel to look into the motivation behind the Jan. 6 invasion of our U.S. Capitol. Elise's expressed reasoning was the limited scope of the proposed investigation. She thinks, why not go back and include an investigation of the nationwide assemblies motivated by the police murder of George Floyd? Or protests even further back?
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Fetters on Israel’s Political Passions

The Israeli “unity” or “change” government that possibly will be confirmed by the Knesset next week is oddest doohickey ever devised in a democracy. The coalition agreement between nine radically different parties reminds me of a business contract where partners divvy-up assets in a situation of zero trust. The documents signed do not read as accords designed to heal the country.
Religiondawsoncountyjournal.com

Coalition deal: Kotel deal will implement egalitarian prayer section

The new government being formed by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will implement a resolution creating a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall that was passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and then abandoned under haredi (ultra-Orthodox) pressure four years ago, sources familiar with the negotiations revealed on Monday.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Coalition agreements revealed as Israel prepares for new government

Just days before Israel’s 36th government is expected to be sworn in, the coalition agreements signed by its constituent parties were revealed on Monday night by Channel 12. The documents include proposed changes to the country’s basic laws, designed to prevent Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett from bolting the new government and ensure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot again serve as premier.
Technologyaninjusticemag.com

Palestinian Scholars Fight Tech Censorship

US and Israeli governments outsourcing censorship to Facebook and Google. Pushed by repressive governments, Big Tech and the Israel lobby are suppressing freedom of speech and academic freedom. As often happens, attacks on Palestinian rights are the sharp edge of the wedge undermining everyone’s rights. Palestinian academics and supporters are fighting this censorship and asking for your help.
Middle Eastreformjudaism.org

The Ethical Conundrum of a Jewish and Democratic State

When the State of Israel was established in 1948, its secular founders envisioned a nation that would be both Jewish and attuned to the values of liberal democracy. They were confident that a country with an overwhelming Jewish majority could maintain a Jewish character and ensure civic equality for all its inhabitants. Informed as they were by both Jewish tradition and humanistic western values, they confidently declared in Megillat Ha’atzmaut, the Israeli Declaration of Independence, that they were establishing a Jewish state in which there would be “complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex.”
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Parliament to vote on new Israeli government on Sunday, Knesset speaker says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s legislature will vote on Sunday on approving a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader. If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it...
Congress & Courtscivilrights.org

Readout of Civil Rights Leaders Meeting with Senator Joe Manchin

Contact: Stephen Peters, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, [email protected]. Don Owens, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, [email protected],. Rachel Noerdlinger, National Action Network, [email protected],. 212.681.1380. Angelo Greco, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, [email protected]. , 917.499.2688. Tkeban X.T. Jahannes, National Council...
Alabama StateUS News and World Report

Britt Enters US Senate Race to Replace Shelby in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Katie Boyd Britt entered the race for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday promising to “put Alabama first” while stressing her experience as the former leader of a state business group and former chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is expected...
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Hagee, Haley to Lead Solidarity Mission to Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Press Release) — Christians United for Israel (CUFI),, announced on Tuesday that the organization’s founder and Chairman, Pastor John Hagee, would be joined on an upcoming solidarity mission to Israel by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. “CUFI feels it is important to travel to...
Middle EastPosted by
MinnPost

Don’t erase our history: The Jewish people are indigenous to the land of Israel

The truth is that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is the agonizing struggle between not one, but two indigenous peoples fighting over the same homeland. As leaders of organizations that represent the vast majority of Jews who identify as Zionists, we strongly take issue with the recent Jeff Kolnick Community Voices commentary, “The settler colonialist frame helps clarify what’s at stake in the Mideast for Israelis, Palestinians, and peace.” We believe that applying the “settler colonialist frame” to the conflict erases the indigenous and unbroken Jewish connection to the land, makes resolving the conflict harder to achieve, fuels antisemitism, and is demonstrably unhelpful in understanding “what’s at stake in the Middle East for Israelis, Palestinians, and peace.”
ReligionThe Jewish Press

United Torah Judaism Faction Introduces Bill to Dissolve 24th Knesset

The United Torah Judaism faction has introduced a bill to dissolve the 24th Knesset which has just been convened. Those who support the bill – the opposition – do not at present have enough votes to pass the measure. The Likud and Shas parties are in favor of dissolution, but...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Has the Sword of Jerusalem uprising slain Netanyahu?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition government and so was forced to call the fourth election in under two years, which was held in March. Another stalemate resulted, not least because the other right-wing parties don’t want him to stay in his position. This is unprecedented and exposes the splits within the structure of the occupying state itself as political disputes are transformed into personal grudges.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump trouble: 'Heavy hitter' Trump Org exec testifies in criminal probe

While longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg ducks questions about the criminal probe into the company, a longtime executive who reported directly to Weisselberg just went under oath before the New York grand jury. Feds hope the pressure will turn Weisselberg into a cooperating witness. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery and MSNBC's Juanita Tolliver to discuss the updates in the probe.