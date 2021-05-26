Man creates stop-motion animation with dot matrix printer art he created in 1982

"Maybe you should just make something! Because you wanted to, and not for any other reason." Need a bit of a creative boost? Or just want to think deeper about creativity? This short film Quartz is an entrancing, thought-provoking short asking questions and building a narrative on the grand challenge of being creative and creating art. There's no real introduction provided, just that this is an "existential exploration into the creative process." But once it gets going you'll be sucked into the visuals and the questions being asked. I'm fascinated by the way it so quickly makes you think about your own existential worries in your life. This is directed by Drew Danburry, with writing by Drew Barlow, and it's worth a brief 4 minutes of your time.