Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Man creates stop-motion animation with dot matrix printer art he created in 1982

By David Pescovitz
Boing Boing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a teen in 1982, Denis-Carl Robidoux experimented with creating 3D graphics in Basic on his VIC-20 computer. His plan was to print out the results on a dot matrix printer and then use a Super8 film camera to capture each frame to make a stop-motion animation. He didn't get around to it, until now.

boingboing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dot Matrix Printer#Camera#3d Computer Graphics#3d Printer#Art#Robscuremedia#Stop Motion Animation#3d Graphics#Teen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Computers
Related
MusicFirst Showing

Watch: Funky Stop-Motion Animated Music Video for 'Pamphlets'

"I don't go outside, outside, outside… I've got flagpoles firmly in my sights." Some of the best music videos ever made feature stop-motion animation (see: Bedshaped by Keane) and here is another one to boggle our minds. Talented animation filmmaker & illustrator Raman Djafari created this music video for the song "Pamphlets" by UK band Squid, from their album "Bright Green Field" released by Warp Records. There's a lot of strange things going on in this music video, following a person with horns running around. But the filmmaker explains how it connects to song: "it is about the emergence from that state of mind (being unfit, unlovable, not compatible) through the embrace of uncertainty, insecurity and difference." I am not a fan of the song, but there's an eerie, alluring vibe to this music video and the things happening in it. Watch below.
Softwareprunderground.com

Mango Animate’s Article to Video Converter Helps Marketers Create Viral Videos

Animated videos are one of the most remarkable methods to present information in a storytelling and engaging style. However, creating an animated video is a challenging job, so most marketers are more inclined towards text-based marketing materials. Mango Animate’s article to video converter empowers online marketers to leverage their plain text articles with great information in a new way by turning them into kinetic typography videos.
Visual ArtCrossville Chronicle

Create a one-of-a-kind art journal with Pelak

Barb Pelak returns to the Dogwood Exchange to teach another “Art Journal” class on Wednesday, June 9, from 1-4 p.m. In this class, students will be creating a small, personal journal filled with clusters, tags, tuck spots and other interesting elements that will make the journals a unique and personal piece of artwork.
Entertainmentcreativebloq.com

How to bring 3D skills to 2D animation

The world of animation traditionally has sets of tools devoted to 2D or 3D. In recent years, with the advancement of technology, the barriers between 3D and 2D have been broken down. More and more 3D animators have found ways to create 2D animations on the basis of 3D skills. Here, I'll explore how to create animations with both 3D and 2D tools.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: Short Film 'Quartz' About the Eternal Struggle to Create Art

"Maybe you should just make something! Because you wanted to, and not for any other reason." Need a bit of a creative boost? Or just want to think deeper about creativity? This short film Quartz is an entrancing, thought-provoking short asking questions and building a narrative on the grand challenge of being creative and creating art. There's no real introduction provided, just that this is an "existential exploration into the creative process." But once it gets going you'll be sucked into the visuals and the questions being asked. I'm fascinated by the way it so quickly makes you think about your own existential worries in your life. This is directed by Drew Danburry, with writing by Drew Barlow, and it's worth a brief 4 minutes of your time.
Cook, MNmesabitribune.com

CREATE A PIECE OF ART: ‘A Canvas and You — Two’

COOK — The second Northwoods Friends of the Arts small art project and fundraiser has been launched to the public and members of NWFA. It is a challenge! Grab one or more 8 x10 canvases from the NWFA Gallery in Cook, 210 S. River St. Participants may paint, draw, weave, glue or paste on these canvases. As an alternative, artists may submit a favorite piece of art you have created other than on canvas. It could be a weaving, a photo, a quilt, a carving or a sculpture. You are the creator!
Musicjazziz.com

Of Art and Algorithm: Jorn Swart on creating and consuming art in an automated age

Hello Future (Outside In Music), the sophomore album from pianist-composer Jorn Swart’s forward-looking trio, Malnoia, is rooted in the deep conversations shared by Swart and…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning...
TV & VideosCourier News

Los Angeles Filmmaker Creates New Movie Genre: A Martial Arts Musical Comedy

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To his knowledge, it hasn’t been done before, but that doesn’t scare Zak Lee Guarnaccia, actor/stuntman, and executive producer at LightRow Pictures, a subsidiary of Light Row Ranch, LLC ( https://www.lightrowranch.com/ ). In fact, it excites him. Audiences are hungry for something new and he’s ready to deliver with “The Next Big Hit,” a martial arts musical comedy, set to come out fighting in 2022.