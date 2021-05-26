Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Confirms Early Plans For The Movie To Be Set In THE DARK KNIGHT's World

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 16 days ago

Man of Steel was released in 2013, just one year after Christopher Nolan wrapped up his Batman trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises. Speculation at the time pointed to Zack Snyder's movie taking place in the "NolanVerse," and the trailers definitely gave it the same feel as the British filmmaker's work.

www.comicbookmovie.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of Steel#The Dark Knight#Knight#British#Mtv#Justice#Red Sparrow#Man Of Steel#Thr#Dawn#Franchises#Mock Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesDigital Courier

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder committed the 'unfilmable' Watchmen onto celluloid back in 2009. For one thing, the director has pushed his movie's runtimes even further, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours – and it’s something that has made him reconsider how he would adapt Watchmen if he made it in 2021.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says WB Tortured Him When He Was Finishing HBO Max’s Justice League

The breakup between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., a relationship which spanned fifteen years, seven feature films and an entire shared universe, hasn’t been a particularly clean one. After it was finally confirmed that his version of Justice League was in the works and on its way to HBO Max, most people assumed that the filmmaker was simply working away feverishly behind the scenes with complete creative control and the autonomy to finally bring the project over the finish line in any way he saw fit.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder's Third 300 Movie was Rejected by Warner Bros

There is little doubt that 300 was Zack Snyder's breakthrough movie. The 2006 film displayed what would be the filmmaker's distinct style and storytelling, and fans were hoping it would turn into a major franchise. However, we only got one sequel and nothing else after that. Interestingly, Snyder actually wrote...
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dave Bautista in Honor of Theatrical Release

Army of the Dead is officially playing in select theatres and will be hitting Netflix next week. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who is having a huge year after the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder, who not only directed and co-wrote Army of the Dead but served as the DP as well, has been sharing a lot of fun content about the zombie flick in honor of its release. In his latest tweet, Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him with the movie's star, Dave Bautista.
Moviesramascreen.com

Dave Bautista on Flexing His Acting Muscles For Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD

Tags: Army Of The Dead, Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder. You’ve watched my video review of #ZackSnyder #ArmyOfTheDead movie and not too long ago, I actually tuned in to the film’s virtual press conference, thanks to Netflix. “Army of the Dead” marks the return of Snyder to the world of the undead since his 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead” reboot. He worked on the script for this new film along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, and if that’s not awesome enough, Snyder also served as his own cinematographer.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says The Stories For Justice League 2 And 3 Are All Figured Out

All of the social media campaigning in the world isn’t going to change the minds of the Warner Bros. hierarchy and launch Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels into development, especially when you consider the language used by the filmmaker to describe his former employers during his latest batch of interviews, which are technically to promote Netflix’s Army of the Dead but eventually and inevitably circle back around to the SnyderVerse.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Wrote The “Final Chapter” Of ‘300’ During Lockdown But WB Passed On It

While Zack Snyder typically gets lumped into one of two boxes—superheroes or zombies—the truth is that maybe one of his most beloved, well-known hit films is actually the highly stylized war feature, “300.” Based on a Frank Miller comic book series, “300,” in retrospect, speaks to Snyder’s particular filmmaking style more than even “Dawn of the Dead” (which is often viewed as his “best” work). So, it would make sense that Warner Bros. would be interested in bringing the filmmaker back for another “300” tale. And that’s, apparently, what the studio was hoping to do, though it didn’t necessarily work out.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.