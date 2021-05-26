Cancel
Fountain Hills, AZ

A hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Fountain Hills (Fountain Hills, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
On early Tuesday morning, a bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle near McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Fountain Hills.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a white pickup truck possibly hit a bicyclist between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near McDowell Mountain Road and Fountain Hills Boulevard. On arrival, responders declared the bicyclist deceased.

A witness informed the police that they saw the pickup truck stopped at the park just north of the crash scene with two men inside wearing lime green long sleeve shirts. Both men got out of the car to see if there was any damage and they tried to repair the damage with some tools toward the front right side of the truck by the headlight.

The authorities will continue to investigate the fatal crash.

May 26, 2021

