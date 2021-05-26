St. Paul considers eliminating requirements for off-street parking
Saint Paul officials are considering reducing or eliminating the off-street parking requirements for new developments as a way to discourage driving, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote mass transit and a more efficient use of land. The proposed changes received a mixed response from local residents and business people in a public hearing before the city’s Planning Commission on April 30. Dozens of additional comments were received by the commission before the May 9 deadline.myvillager.com