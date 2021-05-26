No, it’s not business as usual at the Villager
My office window no longer catches the morning’s light but rather the afternoon’s. Instead of papers piled up on every square inch of desk and countertop space in my old office, boxes of papers and books are stacked up against the wall waiting for their contents to be filed or shelved in my new office. Rather than the constant rumble of cars and trucks out front on Snelling Avenue in Highland Park, I hear only the constant chirping of birds in the trees off the alley behind Cleveland Avenue in Macalester-Groveland.myvillager.com