Saint Paul, MN

City approves Wabasha Street alignment for downtown bikeway

myvillager.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-debated western leg of Saint Paul’s Capital City Bikeway could be a reality as early as 2022. Despite objections from local businesses, including Candyland and Amsterdam Bar and Hall, the City Council voted 6-0 on May 12 to approve the Wabasha Street alignment. Those businesses and others on Wabasha would lose on-street parking and, their owners contend, that will not help as they struggle to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

