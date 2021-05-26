Positive Presence helps teens get over rough patches
Life coaching for adolescents. As a high school student growing up in suburban Milwaukee, Michelle Marie King felt bullied by other students for being “short, fat and awkward,” she said. While in high school, she was recruited as a model by the hair products company Redken Fifth Avenue NYC. At 18, she moved to Arizona and worked as a runway model until the pressures of the fashion industry became too much and sent her into a tailspin of anxiety, bulimia and depression.myvillager.com