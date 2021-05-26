Positive Presence helps teens get over rough patches

I’m married with young kids and a husband who is a workaholic to the detriment of family life. Long story short I have been attracted to a dad at my kids school and I have really fallen for him. We walk together if our paths cross (we live very close) and I chat to him at least a couple of times a week. I feel like the feeling is mutual but he isn’t the type to cheat and honestly neither am I. The fantasising is an escapism from my life and issues in my marriage (which I’ve addressed many times with my DH but nothing much changes. He’s a good man but work always comes first). Since lockdown and this dad working from home and doing more school runs, my crush is getting out of control. I’m always hoping to bump into him and I take care of myself so I’m always looking good if I know I’ll definitely see him. Sad I know. I know no good is coming from feeling like this, but I’m stuck seeing him for many years to come whilst our kids go through the school system. I’ve tried avoiding him but end up seeing him one way or another and as soon as we start chatting that’s it I’m smitten again.