Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Nick Offerman testifies before Congress on vaccines: 'Medicine doesn't care who you voted for'

By Justine Coleman
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEZYE_0aC8cJmx00
© Getty Images

Actor Nick Offerman, known for playing the anti-government Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” testified before Congress on Wednesday to discuss the “gift” of the COVID-19 vaccine as daily shots have fallen since last month.

Offerman, who is also an author and woodworker, cited his background as a small business owner and “proud Midwesterner” when addressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations during a House Energy & Commerce subcommittee hearing.

He noted that some Americans “with experiences and backgrounds similar to my own” are vaccine hesitant, so he wanted to give them a “positive message” on the shot which he called a “gift.”

“I will not be offering medical advice today,” he said. “I will leave that to the scientists and medical experts on the panel also known as the smart people.”

“Instead, I would like to lead with my ignorance in these matters to represent the rest of the citizens who are not epidemiologists and doctors but feet on the ground, hands in the dirt people across our country whose lives and livelihoods have taken a pounding from this pandemic,” Offerman continued.

The actor also pointed to his family of 38 people in Minooka, Ill., saying some members have refused masks and the vaccine, while others are immunocompromised, “which means we all have to avoid the 'anti-vaxxers,' who we love, for the safety of the rest of the family.”

“Medicine doesn’t care who you voted for,” he said. “We amazing humans have created a vaccine that serves the common good. The vaccine doesn’t take sides, unless you count alive vs. dead.”

When Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairwoman Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) asked Offerman what message he wants to get across to Americans considering getting the shot, the actor said, “What’s likely to occur at the hands of COVID-19 is much more catastrophic than what’s now been proven to be a harmless vaccine.”

“So it’s not a sensibility of deciding for oneself and saying, ‘Oh my immune system will take care of me,’” he continued. “Instead act as a member of a community or a good neighbor or a good citizen and say, ‘Ah the experts have made it clear that for the health of all we absolutely have to achieve this herd immunity.’ ”

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Diana Degette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Medical Care#Medical Doctors#House Energy Commerce#Americans#D Colo#Covid19 Vaccines#Actor Nick Offerman#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Medical Experts#Medical Advice Today#Hearing#Scientists#Parks And Recreation#Message#Amazing Humans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Congress & CourtsAxios

Biden, Capito abandon infrastructure talks

Infrastructure negotiations between President Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) have officially broken down, and Biden now plans to turn his attention toward striking a deal with a separate, bipartisan group of senators, administration officials said Tuesday night. What we're hearing: When Biden and Capito spoke by phone on...
Claremont, CAcmc.edu

Dan Glickman and Civility

I had all sorts of things tossed at me in my position as secretary of Agriculture—organic seeds by naked men and women in Rome, bison guts in Montana and tofu pies in D.C. It turns out people really care about their food. In a way, I think my career was a preview of the incivility that would eventually engulf our politics; only instead of barrages of hateful tweets and public harassment, I got food thrown in my face.
Congress & Courtsamericasnewshub.com

GOP Senators Introduce Resolution Against Critical Race Theory

Republican Senators Rick Scott of Florida, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Mike Braun of Indiana, introduced a resolution on Monday condemning Critical Race Theory (CRT), which states that CRT is a “prejudicial ideological tool, rather than an educational tool.”. The resolution, titled S.Res.246, also says that CRT should not be...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Rick Scott, Mike Braun and Marsha Blackburn Introduce Resolution Condemning Critical Race Theory in K-12 Schools

In April, Senator Scott joined Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and more than 30 of his colleagues in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requesting the withdrawal of the Department’s “Proposed Priorities” on American history and civics education, which included the teaching of radical and divisive curriculum like Critical Race Theory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell: John Lewis voting rights bill 'unnecessary'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said Tuesday that he doesn’t support legislation to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act named after the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). "There's no threat to the voting rights law. It's against the law to discriminate in voting based on race already. And so...
POTUSFortune

After 600 emergency use authorizations for COVID, experts worry the FDA has gone too far

COVID-19 is an entirely new disease. When it was first detected in late 2019, there wasn’t even a way to test for it, never mind treatments that could help people struggling to survive. When it reached America in the first quarter of 2020, desperate doctors turned to “an extraordinary array of experimental therapies” as ICUs filled up. And the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) turned to a then little-known emergency response pathway granted to it by Congress in the wake of 9/11.