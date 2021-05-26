400 Coast homes will get renovation help from this Waveland group. What to know
A Waveland group will lead the charge in rehabilitating 400 homes in rural areas in Hancock and Harrison Counties after receiving a $400,000 subsidy. The Affordable Housing Program subsidy from The First National Bank Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas was awarded to the Hancock Resource Center. The money will help rehab homes primarily owned by older or special-needs adults, as well as low-income residents.www.sunherald.com