Waveland, MS

400 Coast homes will get renovation help from this Waveland group. What to know

By Faisal Quyyumi email
Biloxi Sun Herald
 13 days ago

A Waveland group will lead the charge in rehabilitating 400 homes in rural areas in Hancock and Harrison Counties after receiving a $400,000 subsidy. The Affordable Housing Program subsidy from The First National Bank Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas was awarded to the Hancock Resource Center. The money will help rehab homes primarily owned by older or special-needs adults, as well as low-income residents.

www.sunherald.com
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Waveland, MS
#Affordable Housing#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Housing Projects#Home Repairs#Community#Fhlb Dallas#Hurricane Zeta#Waveland Group#Low Income Residents#Rural Areas#Ahp Funds#Harrison Counties#Households#Rehab#Subsidies
Economy
Politics
Housing
