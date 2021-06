Braunwyn Windham-Burke is not a conventional woman. It’s not a matter of judgement, just a general observation. First of all, she’s on a show depicting how the top one-percent live. I sure as hell am never going to buy an apartment in Miami for the sole purpose of romantic liaisons. Her upbringing was lax and unstructured. Braunwyn has struggled with alcoholism and drug use, even allegedly offering coke to Shannon Beador’s daughter. Despite all that, the facade of a perfect marriage and family was well maintained. At least until she joined the Real Housewives of Orange County.