Aston Villa have agreed a package worth an initial £33m to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in a record deal for both clubs. Buendia, who was named Championship player of the season after inspiring the Canaries to promotion back to the Premier League, had also attracted serious interest from Arsenal but his preference remained a move to Villa, whose interest has been longstanding.Arsenal had offered equivalent personal terms to Aston Villa and were growing confident of completing the signing, however, the final decision remained with Buendia and he informed Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, of his choice on Friday. Norwich...