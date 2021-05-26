Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.