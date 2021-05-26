Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

By Dave Begley
sam1039.com
 13 days ago

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

www.sam1039.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Drugs#Cruisers#Attempted Murder#Police Detectives#County Police#County Sheriff#Drug Paraphernalia#Officer#Man#Driving#49 Year Old Stacy Savage#Sex Offender Registration#23 Year Old Staci Savage#Lieut Chris Edwards#Blackwater Church Road#Controlled Substance#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Delaware County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Delaware County man charged after crashing into state police cruiser on I-78 as he tried to outrun cops, police report

State police have charged a Delaware County man with aggravated assault and related charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police who sought to pull him over for a traffic violation Monday night on Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township. Mohamed Diouhe Diallo, 27, of Yeadon, was near mile marker 42 on I-78 East at 9:27 p.m. Monday when police tried to stop him for violations in a ...
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Police: Man charged in hotel murder left photo ID at crime scene

NORTH CHARLESTON — The 42-year-old man accused of gunning down a woman at a Dorchester Road hotel left his photo identification card at the crime scene, records show. Marco Arthur Simpson was charged May 28 in Charleston County with murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense. North Charleston police were...
Castro Valley, CAIdaho8.com

Amazon driver arrested after alleged assault on woman

CASTRO VALLEY (KPIX) — Alameda County authorities on Friday confirmed the arrest of a female Amazon delivery driver who allegedly assaulted a woman in Castro Valley during a confrontation. The incident happened Thursday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took 21-year-old Amazon delivery person Itzel Ramirez into custody...
Public Safetytrentonian.ca

Kingston Police charge man with stealing ambulance from KGH

A 24-year-old man has been charged by Kingston Police after he took a Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service ambulance for a joy ride over the weekend. Police said in a news release that on Sunday at approximately 1:10 p.m. a man left the Kingston General Hospital emergency room, walked over to the ambulances parked nearby and took one. Hospital staff and security say the man take the ambulance and told an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was at the hospital for an unrelated matter.
Sex Crimesstocknewspress.com

London police officer pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape between 2 March and 10 March. Couzens pleaded guilty to kidnapping Everard "unlawfully and by force or fraud" on 3 March. A BRITISH POLICE officer has accepted responsibility for killing Sarah Everard, a court heard. Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Man charged in crash that injured 2 Houston police officers

HOUSTON - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that injured two Houston officers. Norbert Achuo, 28, is charged with intoxication assault. It all began when two police officers were responding to a minor crash that occurred on the Gulf Freeway near Park Place around midnight Monday.
Sex CrimesBBC

Esther Brown: Man charged with rape and murder of Glasgow OAP

A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of a 67-year-old woman in her Glasgow flat. Jason Graham, 30, allegedly assaulted Esther Brown at the property on West Princes Street, Woodlands. She was found dead at about 16:00 on Tuesday. Mr Graham, who has also been...
Violent Crimesinews.co.uk

Dea-John Reid: Two more teenagers charged with murder

Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid, who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham last month. A 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old boy from Great Barr have been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 June, West Midlands Police said.