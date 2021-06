A man was found dead outside his car after a one-vehicle accident Monday in Wadena County. On Monday June 7, 2021 at approximately 10:24 PM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries. The 911 caller indicated that a vehicle had rolled near the intersection of County Road 26 and 160th Street. The caller stated there was one male party lying outside the vehicle at the time and was believed to be deceased.