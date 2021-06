JACKSON - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since May 17, the township police department said in an alert to residents. Robert Mason Jr., 14, of Jackson, was last seen at his home on Mallard Court near Freehold Road, but has since been in contact with friends through text and is believed to be staying at a luxury trailer park near Toms River Road, according to Capt. Steven Laskiewicz.