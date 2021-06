Archer fans were devastated earlier this year when Jessica Walter, voice of Malory Archer on the series, passed away, though we're lucky enough to get another glimpse at her hilarious character in the upcoming Season 12 of the animated series, which just got a Wednesday, August 25th premiere date. With the actor having passed away just two months ago, and with the Archer executives not having to mention how the show would be impacted, Walter likely completed her work on this season before her passing. It's unknown what this will mean for the future of the series, but fans will surely relish this upcoming new season, which premieres on Wednesday, August 25th on FX.