ST. PAUL, MN (May 14, 2021) - The long ball is proving to be the St. Paul Saints best friend. They hit two more on Friday night, and now have 14 on the season with 50% of their runs coming by way of the home run, at CHS Field to account for all their runs. Andrew Albers had his finest performance of the season and Danny Coulombe locked down just his second save in the last seven seasons as the Saints held on for a 4-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs in front of 3,566 at CHS Field.