STA nine are swinging for section playoffs

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — For the first time in more than a week, the temperature never eclipsed 90 degrees. With a healthy breeze flowing through the air, it made the perfect conditions for the Section 1AA track and field championship at Lakeville South High School on Saturday, June 12. It was the second day of the championship — the sprint prelims, half of the field events and two-mile race were completed two days earlier. And for Red Wing, it was the team’s final chance at getting a relay team or individual qualified for the Class AA state meet.