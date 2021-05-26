STA nine are swinging for section playoffs

Here’s a look at Journal-area girls lacrosse playoff results from this past week:. Lake Forest 15, Stevenson 6: No. 2 Stevenson (13-5) put up a good fight against No. 1 Lake Forest, but the Patriots were unable to claim their second consecutive sectional title after winning in 2019. Lili Sorenson (3 goals, 10 draw controls) led the Patriots with Teagan Hendricks (1 goal), Lizzy Dublier (1 goal) and Adeline Brady (1 goal). Stevenson’s Angela Ran and Maria Lukz combined for a total of 12 controlled ground balls to secure possession for the team, while Alex Varshavsky caused three turnovers on defense. In goal, Megan Randol made 14 saves for the Patriots. Lake Forest (14-5) was led by Kate Kaptrosky (9 goals), Caroline Keil (4 goals) and Taylor Rode (2 goals). Lake Forest advances to super-sectionals against Glenbrook South at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Hoffman Estates.