When a whiff emerged that Jacksonville Jaguars’ Coach Urban Meyer considered signing Tim Tebow, the thought convulsed the sports world. It elicited support, scorn, and the spurious. However, Greg McElroy and Tebow were New York Jets teammate’s, and McElroy’s attune to the dynamics that course through an NFL locker room. McElroy said the Jets evaluated Tebow as a tight end, and he wasn’t good. McElroy also destroyed the whimsy that Tebow has a similar skill set to Taysum Hill, the New Orleans Saints deploy him in various packages and positions. Tebow plods to a 4.8 time, whereas Hill blazes at 4.4.