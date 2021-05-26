Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Keyshia Ka'oir Rocks a Louis Vuitton Outfit While Cradling Her Son in a Tracksuit

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamaican model and businesswoman Keyshia Ka'oir radiated glamour and luxury in a Louis Vuitton ensemble as she held her baby son, Ice, in a recent photo. Keyshia Ka'oir is the epitome of class and confidence. On Instagram, the stunning model shared a photo of her classy look alongside her newborn son, Ice Davis, who looked equally stylish.

news.amomama.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
241K+
Followers
26K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Gucci Mane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracksuit#Cute Baby#Baby Boy#White Sneakers#The Boy#Keyshia Ka Oir Rocks#Jamaican#Tiffany Co#Cute Outfits#Rapper Gucci Mane#Baby Ice#Music Superstar Beyonc#Eyeshadow#Ex Partner Sheena Davis#Warm Remarks#Gifts#Expensive Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthhotnewhiphop.com

Keyshia Ka'Oir Blames Gucci Mane's 2013 Tweets On Mental Health & Addiciton Issues

Ever since meeting on the set for the 2010 “911 Emergency” music video, Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane have endured drama and stints in prison to become the music industry power couple that they are today. The loving couple now has a beautiful child together, but in a recent interview with Billboard, Ka'Oir reveals that their relationship hasn't always been easy.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna Looks Fierce In $3K Louis Vuitton Vest & Fedora After Celebrating Dad’s 90th Birthday

Madonna looked incredible while wearing a black, purple, and white Louis Vuitton vest and baggy black pants while walking in New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday. Madonna, 62, looked as stylish as could be during her latest public outing. The singer was photographed walking around the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on June 5 and showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black, purple, and white Louis Vuitton vest that’s estimated to cost almost $3,000, over a long-sleeved blackish purple top, dark purple baggy pants, and black and white sneakers. She also rocked a black and white designed fedora hat and sunglasses as her long blonde locks were down.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Amomama

Madonna Rocks $2,921 Louis Vuitton Puffer Vest with Aviator-Style Sunglasses and a Cowboy Hat

Singer-songwriter and fashion icon Madonna has always had a riveting fashion sense. Take a look at a recent outfit of hers while at the airport. At 62 years old, singer Madonna is a breathtaking woman with a great sense of style. After being in the spotlight for nearly four decades, she has established herself as not just a music icon but a fashion icon as well.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2021 Collection is Here

Earlier this year Louis Vuitton debuted its Pre-Fall 2021 collection in stunning images that showcased a colorful new direction for the brand. The collection focused on change and transformation, which Ghesquière took on himself after a year filled with so much uncertainty. While change has been a theme for so...
NBApurseblog.com

Louis Vuitton’s Collaboration With the NBA is Back

Louis Vuitton boasts an impressive list of partnerships and collaborations, with one cool paring popping up after the next, making waves and drawing buzz from LV fans around the world. Some of the brand's buzziest and most-coveted partnerships have come under the direction of LV Men's and the latest collaboration is no different.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Louis Vuitton Infuses Latest "Imagination" Perfume With Black Tea

Continuing its lineup of fragrances, Louis Vuitton is now launching a new perfume dubbed “Imagination.” Arriving in a transparent blue bottle, the scent boasts fresh notes perfect for summertime. “For five years, I’d been dreaming of revealing the beauty of ambergris and expressing the quintessence of its amber note in...
Motorsportspursuitist.com

Louis Vuitton Creates Trophy Trunk for Monaco Grand Prix

Louis Vuitton to create the trophy trunk for Monaco’s iconic Grand Prix. Monaco’s Grand Prix will feature a bespoke Louis Vuitton trophy, which returns in May after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Considered by auto enthusiasts to be the most prestigious F1 race of them all, it is a fitting partnership between two legendary French brands.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

Louis Vuitton’s Stephen Sprouse Collaboration is Officially Vintage

The early 2000s were a wild time for fashion. It was the era of low-rise jeans, ultra mini skirts, dresses over pants, trucker hats and the list goes on. The Y2K era was a very specific period in fashion history, one that’s (controversially) begun to make a triumphant return. Some argue that bedazzled logo tees and low-rise sweatpants with writing on the buttocks should lay to rest and remain in the past, but most handbag lovers can agree that the 2000s were a pivotal era in handbag history and now, one of the most iconic luxury fashion collaborations of all time is finally considered vintage.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Exclusive: Louis Vuitton Dreams Up New ‘Imagination’ Fragrance For Men

Imagination is something that first arises in our childhood and carries itself over to our current state of age. It dares us to dream, to connect with our surroundings, and to create new memories. It’s the same imagination and creativity of Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer, that helped shape the unique scent of the house’s newest men's fragrance. Aptly titled “Imagination”, the new perfume created in Belletrud’s atelier at Les Fontaines Parfumées in Grasse hits all the notes of a memorable smell. Constructed with Calabrian bergamot, orange, and Sicilian cedar and enhanced with Tunisian neroli and Nigerian ginger, the delicate yet powerful fragrance redefines what a man’s fragrance could be like.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

CC 110: The Louis Vuitton Lover

In today’s installment of Closet Confessionals we meet a collector in her early forties hailing from rainy Seattle. This confessor is a diehard fan of all Louis Vuitton everything and though she admits it’s hard to stomach paying over $2,000 for a bag, this collector has amassed a pretty enviable collection. Beyond acquiring new bags, which she does so every few years, this Louie lover enjoys shopping because it brings back fond memories of weekend trips to the mall with her fashionable mother and aunt. Though she does sometimes feel the pressures of acquiring the latest new bag release, this confessor is mostly inspired to make a purchase by her mom, or simply seeing something in person. A true bag lover at the core this confessor knows what she likes and has spent the latter part of her life building a collection she loves, so much so that she doesn’t sell off any of her bags (though she has given some away). Read the full CC below and don’t forget to submit your own!
Beauty & FashionComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x Mercedes AMG, Nike ACG, Louis Vuitton x NBA, and More

Now that June is finally here, it’s time to get some fits together for all of the upcoming barbecues and other summer functions. Thankfully, there’s a great amount of drops this week that will cater to anyone’s taste. For those looking for some luxurious pieces, Louis Vuitton has just released a collaboration with the NBA filled with monogrammed cut and sew apparel and luxurious leather goods inspired by basketball. Palace is releasing a collaboration with automobile manufacturer Mercedes-AMG perfect for anyone that’s trying to go for motorsport-inspired looks. More casual style options this week include new Converse Chuck 70s from PLAY Comme des Garçons, as well as collabs like KidSuper x Puma. There’s also charitable product being offered by Let’s Do Better, which will donate all proceeds from its latest “Learn To Swim” capsule to teach Black youth how to swim at Bed-Stuy’s YMCA.
Businessfashionunited.com

Louis Vuitton opens Lake Como pop-up

As international travel is set to resume, Louis Vuitton is expanding its pop-up network. The brand is set to a team-up with Lake Como-lcaol, Italian retailer Tessabit for a summer pop-up shop. The temporary store will be housed in Villa D’Este, a historical hotel that has played vacation spot to...