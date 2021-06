BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The 10 officers killed in the line of duty at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were remembered Wednesday during a memorial ceremony. Last year, COVID-19 moved the annual event online, but this year, with numbers decreasing, the Sheriff’s Office was able to host an in-person event. Dozens gathered outside the department’s headquarters in Blountville, where a wreath was placed at the fallen officers memorial and a new monument was displayed nearby.