Dayanara Torres poses in a swimsuit 28 years after being crowned Miss Universe
Few women have had such a clean and orderly trajectory in their journey through the world of fame as the fascinating Dayanara torres. Since she won Miss Universe in 1993 and for 28 years, the world has witnessed her loves and heartbreaks, her devotion and dedication for her children Christian Y Ryan, and his way of reinventing himself over and over again in the face of vicissitudes, including a stark public divorce and a battle with cancer.www.explica.co