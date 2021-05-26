Dayanara Torres poses in a swimsuit 28 years after being crowned Miss Universe

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down memory lane to look back at her most iconic fashion moments. In a new "Life in Looks" video for Vogue, the 28-year-old singer reacts to a number of outfits she wore over the years and shares the personal stories behind them. Gomez admits that as glamorous as some of these looks seemed to be, she didn't always feel that confident while getting ready to attend high-profile events and walk the red carpet.