Amazon Prime documentary about Seve Ballesteros premieres June 4

You know the deal: new month, new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime – and, as usual. we've put them all into this handy list for you. First things first, your next movie night is sorted, with feature-length additions to the streamer like Fight Club, Burn After Reading, and Step Brothers in the US and The Departed, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Legally Blonde across the pond in the UK.