Amazon Prime documentary about Seve Ballesteros premieres June 4

By Explica .co
explica.co
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video consolidates its commitment to sports documentary content and reveals the next premieres that will reach the service. The new Amazon Exclusive productions about Pau Gasol, Diego Simeone, Carlos Sainz, Real Madrid and Severiano Ballesteros; as well as the preview of Fernando’s second season, the series about Fernando Alonso, the docuseries about the Rafa Nadal Academy and the premiere of La Familia, about the golden generation of Spanish basketball, are some of the novelties presented during a virtual panel that brought together its protagonists.

www.explica.co
