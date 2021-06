A man must go back to war by going forward in time in The Tomorrow War, the latest from director Chris McKay. A one-line summary makes this movie sound more complicated than it is, what with the time travel and all. The main thing to understand is that a former soldier has been drafted again and must confront his leftover trauma. This time his enemy happens to be aliens, and the ones organizing the fight are time travelers from the future. The aliens haven’t shown up on Earth yet but they’re an inevitability, one that will kill the man’s daughter if he doesn’t take these violent steps now.