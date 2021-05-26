What If … producer recounts how they came up with the idea for the series

The new Marvel series Loki will be released on Disney+ tomorrow. The show will be available exclusively on the Disney+ platform. The show has been a much-awaited marvel series that is all set to hit the screen on 9th June. It will have new episodes every week and will continue till the 14th of July. Popular celebrity actor Tom Hiddleston will be playing the character Loki as he did in other Marvel movies and series. The series comes 3 years after its initial announcement in 2018. The process of casting began in 2019 and the production stopped midway in 2020 due to the lockdown and the pandemic. The production was completed in December last year and the platform is ready to release the majority of the first season this month. Want to know more about the series? Keep reading.