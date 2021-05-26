Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Drugs keep washing ashore. Now, 63 pounds of cocaine worth $1.5M found at a Keys park

By Gwen Filosa and
Bradenton Herald
 2021-05-26

More than $1.4 million worth of cocaine washed up on the shore of a state park in the Lower Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. On Tuesday, an employee working at Bahia Honda State Park, between mile markers 36 and 37, discovered 23 bricks of cocaine and reported it to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said Adam Hoffner, spokesman for the Border Patrol. The drugs, which Border Patrol agents picked up, weighed 63 pounds.

www.bradenton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Gulf Of Mexico#Smuggling#The U S Border Patrol#Bahia Honda State Park#The Border Patrol#Dea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Nogales, AZPosted by
Shore News Network

Border Patrol seizes “Covid Killer necklaces” at Mexican Border

NOGALES, ARIZONA – On April 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers Task Force Officers (TFO) and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) under the Nogales Trade Enforcement Coordination Center (TECC), at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona examined a Mexico-bound tractor-trailer. TECC TFOs discovered three undeclared pallets of Chinese manufactured “Virus Shut Out” necklaces. These necklaces resemble a lanyard with name tag, only in place of a nametag is a blue packet filled with chlorine dioxide to allegedly create an anti-bacterial cloud around the wearer, protecting them from COVID-19.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

69 pounds of cocaine found hidden on cruise ship near Florida

Somebody was apparently planning to party way too hard during a cruise trip. Officers for US Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 70 pounds of cocaine that was discovered on a cruise ship in Florida. Apparently, a large stash of the drug was found during an inspection by the ship’s security team.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Nearly 7 tons of stimulant drug khat seized at NJ terminal: officials

The feds seized nearly 7 tons of the stimulant drug khat during separate inspections at a New Jersey container terminal, Customs and Border Protection officials said Friday. One shipment was falsely listed as peppermint matcha tea leaves, while the other was supposedly herbal foot soak. Officers first conducted an exam...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Border Patrol discovers 'inhumane' stash house in Texas with over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials say

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered a stash house where smugglers were holding over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials said Friday. In a joint effort on Thursday, officials with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and Laredo Police Department worked together to shut down the alleged stash house, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Cocaine worth $1.2m washes ashore at Florida Space Force Station

Dozens of cocaine packages, worth $1.2m in total, washed ashore on a beach at Cape Canaveral on Florida’s eastern coast last month, the US Space Force has said. Wildlife manager Angy Chambers, of the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, was on the beach doing a nesting survey of sea turtles on 19 May when she found a small package covered in tape and plastic, Fox 13 reported. Suspecting it could be drugs, she contacted the 45th Security Forces Squadron.“While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another,” Ms Chambers...
Law Enforcementesterobaynews.com

Drug Bust Nets 1-1/2 Pounds of Cocaine

Cocaine found in a home in San Miguel with an value of $30,000. Sheriff’s investigators busted a suspected cocaine dealer in San Miguel, confiscating over a pound of cocaine that investigators said appeared to have been broken off a much larger brick of the illicit drug. According to Sheriff’s spokesman...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

14 pounds of cocaine seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati start their shifts off the same way each day: determined to stop illegal shipments from entering and exiting the United States. Two recent seizures of cocaine are examples of the enforcement actions these officers take daily to keep the country safe.
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

$17.6M worth of cocaine hidden in ship seized near Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico — Customs officials seized 1,299 pounds of cocaine from a ship last week near the coast of Puerto Rico, a haul worth an estimated $17.6 million. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Air and Marine Operations agents seized the narcotics on June 9 from a 26-foot center console Mako vessel. The ship was stopped about 4 miles north of Vieques, the release stated.
Public SafetyKTVZ

Over 69 pounds of cocaine discovered on cruise ship

A cruise ship’s security services discovered 69.5 pounds of cocaine on board the vessel last week and turned over the haul to US Customs and Border Protection officers upon docking at a Florida port, CBP said in a statement. Cruise officials alerted CBP officers assigned to Port Everglades seaport that...
Mcdonough, GAHenry County Daily Herald

2 sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine out of McDonough, Ellenwood

ATLANTA — Juan Carlos Torres-Carranza and Luis Pineda-Soto have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 418.95 kilograms of methamphetamine. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: On June 1, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations agents began conducting surveillance at a warehouse in McDonough. During the second day, HSI agents saw a semi-tractor trailer arrive at the warehouse. The trailer was then unhooked and the semi-tractor that was pulling the trailer drove off. According to Homeland Security databases, the trailer was taken across the border into the United States from Mexico on May 20, 2020.