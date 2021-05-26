Drugs keep washing ashore. Now, 63 pounds of cocaine worth $1.5M found at a Keys park

Dozens of cocaine packages, worth $1.2m in total, washed ashore on a beach at Cape Canaveral on Florida’s eastern coast last month, the US Space Force has said. Wildlife manager Angy Chambers, of the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, was on the beach doing a nesting survey of sea turtles on 19 May when she found a small package covered in tape and plastic, Fox 13 reported. Suspecting it could be drugs, she contacted the 45th Security Forces Squadron.“While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another,” Ms Chambers...