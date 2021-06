Ethereum becomes the new top favorite cryptocurrency of institutional investors, and is posting a healthy recovery. Ethereum (ETH) along with many other cryptocurrencies continues to be in a recovery mode post the crypto market crash of May 19, which effectively halved its price from an all-time high of $4,400 to around $2,400. It has been in a consolidation phase since then, and is set to potentially break-out of the $2,930 resistance level soon. ETH was trading at $2,500 on a path upwards, at the time of writing, with a new found support level at $2,378. Let’s conduct a brief analysis of Ethereum’s price and understand which way it can be expected to swing by the end of June 2021.