Government and businessmen reach an agreement in principle to extend the ERTE
The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, this Tuesday, in the Senate. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images) The Government has reached an agreement in principle with the employers to extend the ERTE until September 30, according to El País. It is still pending that the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, receives the approval of the unions, something that is expected throughout this afternoon.www.explica.co