Government and businessmen reach an agreement in principle to extend the ERTE

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost everything including education and food. He said he would pay for it by taxing the rich and the oil and pharmaceutical industries. He was elected and taxed the rich and the major industries. Guess what happened. The wealthy left the country (mostly for the US) and the major industries shut down because they were no longer competitive. Now Venezuela is ranked less than the 170th world wide in wealth. A letter to the editorial, a couple weeks ago said the we are all benefitting from Social Security. Let me add, if I had been able to put the money that went o Social Security into a private S & P index fund (with all the same rules that apply to Social Security), I would be receiving more than four times the amount I'm now receiving. Socialism is not the way to go.