The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has finally arrived, and viewers have multiple ways to check out the horror threequel. In addition to being available in theaters, the film is now available for free to subscribers of HBO Max, as part of WarnerMedia's landmark 2021 deal with the streaming service. The film is just the latest blockbuster to make its way onto the platform for the first thirty days of its theatrical run, with Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Wonder Woman 1984 being among the films to receive the treatment. For The Conjuring fans, this means you can check out the film on the service until July 4th.