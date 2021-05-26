The striking retweet of Almeida after the photos of Ayuso with his new partner were made public

In the introduction to the photo book Queer Love in Color, journalist, photographer, and radical dreamer Jamal Jordan posits the following question: In a world that values being white and straight above all else, how do you learn to love yourself when you are neither? Jordan sought to answer this question as he traveled the globe interviewing and photographing more than 150 queer couples of color. Queer Love in Color is mesmerizing, vulnerable, achy, and joyful. While the book chronicles romantic love and partnership, it also offers story after story about how the path toward finding the love we desire from others must begin with the revolutionary act of learning to love ourselves. I’d dreamed of reading this book, filled with photographs I’d been lovingly imagining, after living in a world that seems to see queer communities of color only as places rooted in trauma, despair, sadness, inauthenticity, violence, and hypersexuality.